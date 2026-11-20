Nov. 20 marks the annual Trans Day of Remembrance, which began in 1999 to honor lives lost to anti-trans violence.

Charlie Chadwick identifies as transmasculine and is the vice president of QueerLit Collective. Founded in 2023, the organization’s mission is to provide access to queer literature through 10 free libraries across Oklahoma. Chadwick said representation is vital for trans people’s sense of belonging.

“I think the most important thing that we can do in this world is see ourselves in different spaces," Chadwick said. "If that’s media such as literature, if it’s television, if it’s on the radio, everything.”

Starting at 7 p.m. the Dennis R. Neill Equality Center is hosting an evening of remembrance, reflection and resistance. Chadwick said today is heavy, but good for the community to honor the work of those before them.

“Yes, everyday feels like work, but it’s work that was started before us, it’s work that will have to keep going," Chadwick said.

Proceeds from Friday's event support Oklahomans for Equality Health Clinic.

