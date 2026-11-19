The Tulsa Regional Chamber hosted a business-focused State of the City address Thursday.

More than 1,000 people gathered at the Arvest Convention Center to hear Mayor Monroe Nichols discuss Tulsa’s economic progress and future plans. Nichols shared that the city saw over 5,500 job announcements in 2026. The city also invested $100 million in a modern stormwater system this year as part of a five-year, $500 million plan.

Nichols said Tulsa is in a prime spot for growth and must keep making bold economic choices.

“Now our job is to turn that potential into reality," Nichols said. "To do that we must understand that we can't sit back in a state of complacency and expect to remain competitive.”

The mayor also discussed the economic potential of Project Nexus, a proposed $900 million development in northwest downtown Tulsa that would be primarily funded through tax-increment financing. The development would include a 10,000-seat stadium, office space, restaurants and workforce housing.

“This is the time to take an aggressive approach, to secure the opportunities out in front of us," Nichols said.