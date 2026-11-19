Earlier this week, Broken Arrow city councilors extended that city’s ban on the construction of data centers. Now, the City of Tulsa is poised to do the same.

Both cities say they need a few more months to craft zoning ordinances for data centers based on the recommendations of city staff.

The Tulsa Planning Office has been working on its zoning recommendations since Tulsa’s moratorium was first put in place in March of this year at the request of councilor Laura Bellis. It is set to expire at the end of December.

On Wednesday, Bellis asked the City Council to support an extension on the moratorium through March 31. The planning office says the extra time is needed for their recommendations to become law.

The ordinance extending the construction moratorium seems likely to be approved by councilors next week. Then, there will be a public hearing on the matter on Dec. 2. Councilors could vote on any zoning changes as soon as January.

There are 18 data centers in Tulsa, with most clustered in either downtown, along Highway 75 or along the Broken Arrow Expressway.

