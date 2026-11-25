Feed the Kids, Inc. acted as a sponsor for the federal Child and Adult Food Care Program, organizing meal distribution for Oklahoma schools. Earlier this year, OSDE alleged the organization did not keep adequate documentation of approximately $1.2 million.

The department also found that reimbursements were owed to school districts and that federal funds were kept by the organization after its termination from the program. Separately, OSDE found Feed the Kids claimed nearly $400,000 in unallowable reimbursement costs.

Superintendent Lindel Fields called for an investigation in May.

"My concerns regarding Feed the Kids, Inc. are deeply troubling," Fields wrote in his investigation request. "Evidence suggests that the company has engaged in fraudulently inflating both operating costs and reported meal numbers in order to secure excessive reimbursement from federal funds."

Feed the Kids filed two suits against OSDE after it received a notice of serious deficiency in January, demanding repayment. The organization alleges the state department erred in its appeal process.

At its July meeting, the Oklahoma State Board of Education denied Feed the Kids' continuation application.

After a two-day hearing, an administrative law judge upheld OSDE's actions and repayment demand against Feed the Kids.

"This ruling affirms our responsibility to safeguard federal taxpayer dollars and ensure that public funds are used as intended," OSDE General Counsel Jacki Phelps said in a news release. "Organizations participating in these programs have a responsibility to maintain accurate records."

Feed the Kids handled administrative tasks for several schools participating in the Expanded Learning Time option - a federal "third meal" program. OSDE abruptly ended the option in September, alleging abuse and noncompliance.

In October, incoming superintendent Robert Franklin told StateImpact he wants to revisit the decision to pull the Expanded Learning Time option.

"If there are federal dollars that we can use, I would rather use our federal tax dollars on our families and our students than I would [for] them be turned to some other state to use for their families and their children," Franklin said. "So, if we can figure out how to make that work and do it with fidelity, then we need to do it."