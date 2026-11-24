A shooting in north Tulsa left an alleged burglar dead Tuesday morning.

The Tulsa Police Department received a call about a home invasion near East Pine Street and North Sheridan Road before 2 a.m. Tuesday. Investigators believe the suspect broke through the window and attempted to steal items from the home.

According to police, the homeowner, who is described as a senior citizen, shot the suspect with a pistol in self-defense. TPD Capt. Richard Meulenberg said this incident points to a trend in Tulsa.

“Even though violent crime has seen historical downturns for us and the rest of the country, we have seen an uptick in property crime," Meulenberg said. "There is not a single person you're going to run into that isn't either themself, a friend or a family member who hasn’t been the victim of a burglary.”

Meulenberg said the Tulsa Fire Department escorted the homeowner out of the house and began first aid on the suspect on arrival, but they died on site. The Tulsa County District Attorney's Office will determine if any charges are warranted.

