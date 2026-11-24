After selling 11 properties earlier this year, Tulsa Public Schools may be clearing even more sites off its surplus list.

The draft agenda for Monday night’s school board meeting includes potentially selling two east Tulsa tracts. According to documents dating back to the 1970s , the properties were originally earmarked for elementary schools that were ultimately never built.

Green Country Habitat for Humanity and Vintage Housing have each submitted bids for both lots, located at South 24th Street and 133rd East Avenue and South Seventh Street and 138th East Avenue.

Habitat for Humanity has bid $500,000 for each of the two tracts with plans to build single-family homes that would be part of its homebuyer program.

Vintage Housing has submitted a bid for $104,000 for the property at South Seventh Street and 138th East Avenue and $353,000 for the property at South 24th Street and 133rd East Avenue. Their proposal calls for building senior apartments at the sites.

Both organizations bought surplus properties from TPS earlier this year. In March, Habitat for Humanity purchased a vacant lot along South Norwood Avenue between Third and Fourth streets for $128,000. Vintage Housing bought the former Sandburg Elementary School in August for $105,000 with plans to demolish it and build a multi-unit senior housing complex.

Monday’s draft agenda also calls for authorizing Superintendent Ebony Johnson to pursue a private sale for the district’s challenge course along North Peoria Avenue. Located at the site of the former Lowell Elementary and Junior High, it has not had a tenant since 2020. It was added to the district's surplus list in 2021.

Since January, TPS has sold 11 properties for a total of $2.9 million.

