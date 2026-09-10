Democrats blast $5,000 payment promise ahead of Trump, Vance speeches in Dallas

Updated September 10, 2026 at 12:13 PM CDT

At the Republican midterm convention in Dallas, President Trump made a stunning and implausible pledge: to send every American adult a $5,000 cash dividend. But only if his party maintains control of the House and the Senate in November's midterms.

"If the Republicans win, you win with us," Trump said to applause. "And it will be called the 'Trump dividend'. Congratulations. Now all we have to do is win."

That's a big "if." Republicans are facing significant political headwinds.

"We might not win," Trump admitted.

Quick math puts the bill for this proposed "dividend" at more than $1 trillion. Plus, it's illegal to pay or be paid to influence voting.

House Democrats in Dallas Thursday to counter program the convention quickly attacked the announcement.

Rep. Robert Garcia, D-Calif., called the president a "known liar."

"The dividend is not happening," Garcia added. "[Trump] promised a dividend on tariffs. That didn't happen. He promised a dividend on DOGE. That didn't happen. He promised some strange, new dividend from Air Force One, what six months ago? That never happened."

"There's no one in the country that thinks somehow this new dividend is actually going to happen," he said.

Trump's address last night was a wide ranging, rally-style speech where he did everything from defend the Iran war to criticize the fashion sense of one Republican Senate candidate. He attacked Democrats as communist and extremists and begged Republicans to vote in November as if he were on the ballot.

"Please pretend that I'm running," he said. "If we don't have the majorities, so much can be lost."

Trump spoke for an hour and 44 minutes, far longer than scheduled.

He will deliver closing remarks tonight as well.

"But I'm not doing a big deal like this," he joked. "I gave you a lot of material. I don't have to do it twice."

The two-night event, hatched by Trump, was meant for Republicans to energize the base ahead of the midterms.

"It took a little imagination to think of it," Trump said of the first ever Republican midterm convention.

In a preview of what to expect tonight, the focus on Trump was clear as the event kicked off Wednesday, with a lineup of Republican lawmakers, candidates and everyday Americans, praising the president and his policies. It was capped off by Trump's headlining speech.

Speaking to an arena with whole sections of empty seats, Trump rallied the party faithful.

"The midterms are not supposed to be won by [the party of] the sitting president, and we're going to change that," Trump said, promising to visit the states and districts of every Republican facing a close race.

Tonight, Trump will share the convention's final hour with Vice President Vance. By the time Republicans hold their next convention in 2028, Trump will no longer be the center of the party's attention. There will be a new nominee and de facto party leader charting a course for Republicans.

The program tonight will include a tribute to the late republican activist Charlie Kirk, who was assassinated one year ago, and an observance of the 25th anniversary of the September 11th attacks, which is Friday.

MAGA celebrities and cabinet members will also grace the stage tonight. Former White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt is set to speak, along with Donald Trump Jr. and Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Over the course of the convention, 19 Republicans in competitive House and Senate races will deliver short stump speeches. Many of them have used the stage to position the Republican Party as the party of the American people, painting Democrats as aligned with "socialism" and "communism."

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, who is running to represent the state in the US Senate made those points, but also used his speech to ask for money.

"I need your prayers, your vote and your support," Paxton said. "If we lose Texas, we lose the common sense revolution. If we lose the common sense revolution, we lose America."

His Democratic opponent, state Rep. James Talarico has a campaign cash advantage but Trump's Super PAC, MAGA Inc. just committed to spend $10 million, propping up Paxton and hitting Talarico. A Republican shouldn't be in a tight race in Texas, but Paxton has been plagued by scandal and weak fundraising.

Trump, in his remarks, urged Texans to vote for Paxton despite what the president considers to be his flaws.

"Some may not like the way he dresses. I don't," Trump said as part of a lengthy and lighthearted critique of the man he endorsed.

NPR's Stephen Fowler contributed reporting.

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