Updated November 25, 2026 at 5:00 AM CST

VALENCIA, Venezuela — The Gran Bazar mall in Valencia is home to dozens of small shops that sell mobile phones and clothes. There are also coffee shops in its narrow hallways, as well as salons offering haircuts and manicures.

But on a recent weekday morning, most shops were closed, while those that stayed open relied on battery-powered lamps to get by. Daily power cuts are plunging the shopping center into darkness for several hours at a time, reducing the number of customers and putting a strain on small businesses that are already struggling to get by.

"I hope things will get better one day," said Eduardo Aguiar, the owner of a shop that sells mobile phone accessories. Aguiar said he had lost a computer and four fans this year because of the power cuts. "When the power comes back on, the voltage is higher," he explained. "And it can ruin electronic equipment."

Power outages are jeopardizing Venezuela's prospects for economic recovery. The Trump administration is trying to encourage oil and mining companies to invest billions of dollars in the South American country following the removal of authoritarian leader Nicolás Maduro.

Venezuela has struggled with blackouts for years as a result of its outdated infrastructure. But the power cuts were often confined to cities and rural areas far from the nation's capital.

Manuel Rueda for NPR / During a recent midmorning blackout, many shops were closed at the Gran Bazar shopping mall in Valencia, Venezuela. Shop owners say frequent power cuts are driving away customers and hurting their businesses.

Now the blackouts have become more widespread, hitting Valencia, a major industrial hub in north-central Venezuela that's about a two-hour drive from Caracas. The worsening outages have fueled public anger, prompting frequent protests across the country over the unreliable electricity supply.

"This needs to be treated as an emergency," said Nizar Richani, an engineer who leads one of Valencia's main business groups, the Carabobo State Executives Association.

Richani said the power cuts in Valencia, which can last up to six hours a day, are disrupting factories that could produce pipes and other equipment for Venezuela's oil industry. When the power is cut off at night, it also affects the health of workers who depend on fans or air conditioning to sleep comfortably in Valencia's hot and humid weather.

"If the power fails, … you can't expect people to have the same kind of productivity," Richani said.

Venezuela currently generates about 12 gigawatts of electricity at any given time, according to industry experts. However, demand is estimated to exceed 16 gigawatts, leaving the country with a significant power shortfall.

Oswaldo Felizzola, an energy analyst and professor at IESA, a business school in Caracas, says the blackouts are the result of years of underinvestment in Venezuela's power grid and are fueled by policies that prevented power companies from raising money by increasing electricity tariffs.

"In 2007, the government nationalized the power grid and monopolized electricity generation," Felizzola explained. "But they never raised user fees."

Felizzola says Venezuela's oil industry is also feeling the effects of the power cuts, which can bring machinery to a halt at facilities that lack their own electricity supply.

Jacinto Oliveros / AFP A demonstrator holds a Venezuelan flag beside a burning barricade during a protest over frequent power outages in Valencia.

Since Maduro was removed from office in January and many sanctions on the oil industry were lifted, Venezuela's production has risen by only about 10%.

"At the turn of the century, Venezuela was producing 3.2 million barrels of oil per day, but now we are struggling to surpass 1.4 million," Felizzola said. "One thing limiting production is the inadequate supply of electricity."

New regulations introduced for Venezuela's oil industry earlier this year require companies that launch new projects in the country to generate their own electricity instead of relying on the national power grid. In November, Venezuela also changed its electricity regulations, enabling foreign companies to invest in electricity projects.

The Venezuelan government has blamed the worsening power cuts on U.S. sanctions, rising electricity demand, high temperatures and damage to infrastructure caused by earthquakes in June. Acting President Delcy Rodríguez has promised improvements, saying the government is working to increase electricity generation and restore supply. But the outages continue, with businesses and residents still facing prolonged power cuts.

Luisa Palacios, a senior researcher at Columbia University's Center on Global Energy Policy, says the move is a step forward. But she argues that more needs to be done to attract investment from power companies. This includes clarifying whether companies will be allowed to raise electricity tariffs and, if so, by how much.

"Electricity tends to be a low-margin business," Palacios said, adding that the sector needs stable contracts, a clear pricing structure and bankable projects. "None of those conditions are present in the country right now," she said.

Wassim Richani, the owner of a furniture store in Valencia, said the Venezuelan government should make it cheaper for businesses to import solar panels and small generators so they can get around the power cuts.

But above all, he wants a steady supply of electricity.

"I pay my electricity bills for my business and my house," Richani said. "Why don't I have electricity all the time?"

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