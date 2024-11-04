Daniel Breen is a Little Rock-based reporter, anchor and producer and currently serves as News Director of Little Rock Public Radio.

A native of the Natural State, Daniel got his start as a reporter and editor for Little Rock Central High School’s Tiger Newspaper and later graduated from the University of Arkansas at Little Rock with a B.A. in mass communication with an emphasis in journalism. Daniel currently serves as a reporter and news anchor at KUAR, and as co-host and producer of The Arkansas Newswrap.

Daniel's work has been heard on NPR as well as numerous public radio stations in the South. He has earned awards from the Arkansas Society of Professional Journalists, the National Federation of Press Women and the Arkansas-Oklahoma Associated Press Broadcasters contest. He has also done freelance production work for numerous media outlets and podcasts, including Vox, BBC Radio 4 and Malcolm Gladwell's Revisionist History podcast.

In his spare time, Daniel enjoys playing guitar, drinking copious amounts of coffee and exploring the wilderness of Arkansas.