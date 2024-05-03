University of Oklahoma students hold pro-Palestine rally on Norman campus

The OU Student Coalition for Palestinian Liberation held a rally on campus Wednesday afternoon to call for the university to divest from companies like Chevron, which supports Israel financially, and Lockheed Martin, which provides Israel with weapons.

On their Instagram, the student organization notes OU divested from companies supporting South African apartheid following student rallies in the 80s.

Other student organizations like the OU Student Socialist League and local organizations like the Red Dirt Collective attended the rally and have signed on to the demand for divestment.

Another rally at Oklahoma State University is planned for May 2.