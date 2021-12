It's not breaking news to say that women artists have often been ignored or even purposefully excluded from the canon. As we continue celebrating the 100th anniversary of passage of the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, we sit down with acclaimed author Bridget Quinn to discuss her book, "Broad Strokes: 15 Women Who Made Art and Made History (in That Order)."

Produced by Jeff Martin with Philbrook Museum of Art.