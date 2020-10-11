© 2021 Public Radio Tulsa
800 South Tucker Drive
Tulsa, OK 74104
(918) 631-2577

A listener-supported service of The University of Tulsa
PRT Header Color
classical 88.7 | public radio 89.5
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Podcast

MW10: Beethoven's Harp Quartet, Op. 74, in 10 Minutes or Less

Public Radio Tulsa | By Jason Heilman
Published October 11, 2020 at 9:10 PM CDT
Masterworks in 10 Minutes or Less
Classical Tulsa
/

Napoleon's 1809 siege of Vienna left Beethoven completely unable to compose. What finally coaxed him back to productivity wasn't a turbulent exploration of his trauma – but rather the opposite: Classical Tulsa host Jason Heilman introduces Ludwig van Beethoven’s "Harp" String Quartet, Op. 74, in 10 minutes or less. You can hear this piece when Chamber Music Tulsa welcomes the Miró Quartet for a pair of streaming concerts October 24 & 25.

Tags

PodcastClassical MusicChamber Music TulsaClassical TulsaMW10
Related Content
Load More