MW10: Beethoven's Harp Quartet, Op. 74, in 10 Minutes or Less
Napoleon's 1809 siege of Vienna left Beethoven completely unable to compose. What finally coaxed him back to productivity wasn't a turbulent exploration of his trauma – but rather the opposite: Classical Tulsa host Jason Heilman introduces Ludwig van Beethoven’s "Harp" String Quartet, Op. 74, in 10 minutes or less. You can hear this piece when Chamber Music Tulsa welcomes the Miró Quartet for a pair of streaming concerts October 24 & 25.