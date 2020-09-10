© 2021 Public Radio Tulsa
800 South Tucker Drive
Tulsa, OK 74104
(918) 631-2577

A listener-supported service of The University of Tulsa
PRT Header Color
classical 88.7 | public radio 89.5
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Podcast

Masterworks in 10 Minutes or Less: Season 2

Public Radio Tulsa | By Jason Heilman
Published September 10, 2020 at 4:24 PM CDT
Masterworks in 10 Minutes or Less
Classical Tulsa
/

Chamber Music Tulsa and Public Radio Tulsa present Season 2 of Masterworks in 10 Minutes or Less, with six new podcasts from musicologist and Classical Tulsa host Jason Heilman. Each episode introduces a piece on Chamber Music Tulsa’s streaming and live 2020-21 season though engaging commentary and musical highlights in a convenient bite-sized format. It’s musicological insight you can use, and a great opportunity to get to know music by Beethoven and Dvorak on your own schedule.

Episode 1: Beethoven's Three Opus 1 Piano Trios

Episode 2: Beethoven's "Gassenhauer" Trio, Op. 11

Episode 3: Beethoven's "Ghost" Piano Trio, Op. 70, No. 1

Episode 4: Beethoven's "Harp" String Quartet, Op. 74

Episode 5: Beethoven's "Archduke" Piano Trio, Op. 97

Episode 6: Dvorak's "American" String Quartet, Op. 96

Tags

PodcastClassical MusicChamber Music TulsaPodcastClassical TulsaSeason TwoListenMW10Jason HeilmanMasterworks in 10 Minutes or Less
Jason Heilman
Musicologist and Classical Tulsa host Jason Heilman is no stranger to Tulsa’s concert audiences, having been a frequent speaker at concerts by Tulsa Camerata, Chamber Music Tulsa, and other local groups.
See stories by Jason Heilman
Related Content
Load More