Masterworks in 10 Minutes or Less: Season 2

Chamber Music Tulsa and Public Radio Tulsa present Season 2 of Masterworks in 10 Minutes or Less, with six new podcasts from musicologist and Classical Tulsa host Jason Heilman. Each episode introduces a piece on Chamber Music Tulsa’s streaming and live 2020-21 season though engaging commentary and musical highlights in a convenient bite-sized format. It’s musicological insight you can use, and a great opportunity to get to know music by Beethoven and Dvorak on your own schedule.

Episode 1: Beethoven's Three Opus 1 Piano Trios

Episode 2: Beethoven's "Gassenhauer" Trio, Op. 11

Episode 3: Beethoven's "Ghost" Piano Trio, Op. 70, No. 1

Episode 4: Beethoven's "Harp" String Quartet, Op. 74

Episode 5: Beethoven's "Archduke" Piano Trio, Op. 97

Episode 6: Dvorak's "American" String Quartet, Op. 96