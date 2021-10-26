-
Although he was famous throughout Vienna as a songwriter, Franz Schubert secretly yearned for something more. It was only in the decades after his death…
It was meant to be Felix Mendelssohn's instrumental requiem for his late sister, Fanny Mendelssohn Hensel – but it became his own requiem, too. Classical…
It was his final chamber work, and his final bid for musical immortality – and Franz Schubert made it count. Classical Tulsa host Jason Heilman introduces…
On this Classical Tulsa Podcast, host Jason Heilman speaks via Zoom with pianist Barron Ryan. No stranger to Tulsa audiences, Barron has been performing…
A century ago, as Europe was coping with both the aftermath of World War I and the influenza pandemic, concerts were pretty far from most people’s minds.…
When Antonín Dvo?ák came to America in the 1890s, he found a nation searching for its own musical language. He thought that Black spirituals and Native…
On this Classical Tulsa Podcast, Jason Heilman speaks (via Zoom) with pianist Lara Downes. One of America's most versatile and compelling recording…
To call pianist Lara Downes “busy” is an understatement. In just the past year, she’s released three albums, including one of my favorite new releases of…
Every now and then on my show, I like to explore some of the genres and ideas we take for granted in classical music. I’ve covered subjects from…
What does it mean to be an American? And who gets to define the American experience? These are questions we often ask ourselves, particularly around the…