It was meant to be Felix Mendelssohn's instrumental requiem for his late sister, Fanny Mendelssohn Hensel – but it became his own requiem, too. Classical…
It was his final chamber work, and his final bid for musical immortality – and Franz Schubert made it count. Classical Tulsa host Jason Heilman introduces…
When Antonín Dvo?ák came to America in the 1890s, he found a nation searching for its own musical language. He thought that Black spirituals and Native…
Beethoven dedicated his grandest piano trio to a generous benefactor – his student, the Habsburg Archduke Rudolph – but the challenging piece nearly ended…
Death was clearly on the composer's mind – and, sadly, it wouldn’t be too far away: Classical Tulsa host Jason Heilman introduces Franz Schubert’s Death…
Napoleon's 1809 siege of Vienna left Beethoven completely unable to compose. What finally coaxed him back to productivity wasn't a turbulent exploration…
Charming and genteel may not be the first words to come to mind when you think of Beethoven, but they should be in this case: Classical Tulsa host Jason…
Whenever Ludwig van Beethoven composed pieces in pairs, the two works typically took on opposite characters. Possibly inspired by Shakespeare’s Macbeth,…
Following in the footsteps of his idol, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, the next important composer of chamber music for the clarinet was Ludwig van Beethoven.…
We all have to start somewhere, but when Ludwig van Beethoven chose three piano trios to be his first published opus, his erstwhile teacher Joseph Haydn…