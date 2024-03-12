Tuesday Evening's News Roundup: March 12, 2024
A summary of local and regional news from Public Radio Tulsa.
- A local commission wants to better represent Native American history and culture along Route 66.
- The Owasso Public Schools Board of Education held their first meeting since the death of Nex Benedict.
- Expansion of passenger rail in Tulsa and OKC could be on the horizon.
- A former Oklahoma police officer is facing decades in prison for sexual assault, the first to be prosecuted under a reauthorized law.
- Oklahoma legislators are moving to create a 'Civil Rights Trail' in the state.