© 2024 Public Radio Tulsa
800 South Tucker Drive
Tulsa, OK 74104
(918) 631-2577

A listener-supported service of The University of Tulsa
classical 88.7 | public radio 89.5
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The KWGS News Roundup

Tuesday Evening's News Roundup: March 12, 2024

Published March 12, 2024 at 5:43 PM CDT
Ways To Subscribe

A summary of local and regional news from Public Radio Tulsa.

  • A local commission wants to better represent Native American history and culture along Route 66.
  • The Owasso Public Schools Board of Education held their first meeting since the death of Nex Benedict.
  • Expansion of passenger rail in Tulsa and OKC could be on the horizon.
  • A former Oklahoma police officer is facing decades in prison for sexual assault, the first to be prosecuted under a reauthorized law.
  • Oklahoma legislators are moving to create a 'Civil Rights Trail' in the state.
Tags
The KWGS News Roundup KWGS NewsPodcast