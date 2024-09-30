© 2024 Public Radio Tulsa
The KWGS News Roundup

Monday Evening's News Roundup: September 30, 2024

Published September 30, 2024 at 9:07 PM CDT
- The 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre is now the subject of an inquiry by the U.S. Department of Justice.
- Bixby High School’s principal is under criminal investigation after reports of inappropriate behavior with students.
- A collaborative study between Oklahoma State University and the University of Oklahoma is testing whether drugs like Ozempic can curb alcohol use.
- Tulsa County’s top prosecutor is requesting an Oklahoma department be investigated over alleged misspending.

Hosted by Ben Abrams.
Music: "Finally See The Light" by Bryan Teoh.

