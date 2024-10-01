Tuesday Evening's News Roundup: October 1, 2024
- Tulsa’s mayoral candidates differ when it comes to cash reparations for the survivors of the 1921 Race Massacre.
- Elected officials from Oklahoma and beyond are weighing in on the Justice Department opening an investigation into the massacre.
- Tulsa Community College’s theater department is set to perform a French play with colorful dresses and corsets that lambasts religious hypocrisy and the wealthy.
Hosted by Ben Abrams.
