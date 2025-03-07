© 2025 Public Radio Tulsa
The KWGS News Roundup

Friday's News Roundup: March 7, 2025

Published March 7, 2025 at 5:47 PM CST
- A judge ruled Friday that three Sperry students accused of first-degree rape by instrumentation may be charged as adults.
- Oklahoma’s superintendent of public instruction made an appearance in Green Country Thursday night.
- A group of Tulsans want to maintain a safe space for LGBT+ folks.
- City officials are trying to sort out issues with Tulsa’s dispatch center.
- A collection of centuries-old Japanese artifacts has made its way to Tulsa.

Hosted by Ben Abrams.
Music: "Finally See The Light" by Bryan Teoh.

