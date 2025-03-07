Friday's News Roundup: March 7, 2025
- A judge ruled Friday that three Sperry students accused of first-degree rape by instrumentation may be charged as adults.
- Oklahoma’s superintendent of public instruction made an appearance in Green Country Thursday night.
- A group of Tulsans want to maintain a safe space for LGBT+ folks.
- City officials are trying to sort out issues with Tulsa’s dispatch center.
- A collection of centuries-old Japanese artifacts has made its way to Tulsa.
Hosted by Ben Abrams.
Music: "Finally See The Light" by Bryan Teoh.