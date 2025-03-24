Monday's News Roundup: March 24, 2025
- The federal government has threatened to close the Bureau of Indian Affairs office in Pawhuska.
- Charges have been dropped against one of three Sperry students accused of sexual assault.
- A protest opposing Tesla owner Elon Musk popped up in Tulsa over the weekend.
- A renowned and sometimes controversial artist is in Tulsa researching Oklahoma’s complex history.
- Oklahoma's governor bans a Chinese-based AI.
Hosted by Ben Abrams and Zach Boblitt.
Music: "Finally See The Light" by Bryan Teoh.