OK, SO: Say More Welcome to the OK, SO: Say More podcast! This exciting new pod will post twice a month at this space -- it's a free, on-demand audio program stemming directly from the non-profit, long-running OK, SO Tulsa story-slam series. This podcast will share a range of compelling (and true!) stories: some funny, some sad, some astounding, some quite strange, and some that're all, or none, of the above. All of the stories posted here have been recorded "live and on-stage" at various OK, SO Tulsa events and slams over the years. And OK, SO: Say More will offer more than just memorable storytelling; each episode will also present engaging conversations with the storytellers themselves -- the why, the what, and the how behind the narratives that our guests decided to share with an audience in the first place. OK, So: Say More is co-hosted by Michelle Bias and Matthew Weatherbee. It's recorded and edited by Matthew Weatherbee with editorial and production help from Scott Gregory (of Public Radio Tulsa). Welcome, again, friends! Be well. Be heard. And be receptive.