A reflective conversation with Ron Wheeler, longtime director of the Tulsa Youth Symphony Orchestra

We're pleased to chat today with Ron Wheeler, the longtime music director of, and conductor for, the Tulsa Youth Symphony Orchestra. Ron recently left the TYSO after a remarkable -- and truly legendary -- 49-year career, during which he taught and/or mentored several generations of budding Tulsa-area musicians, music lovers, and arts patrons. His remarkable tenure as both an educator and conductor will thus be hailed by the Tulsa Symphony Orchestra later this month, which is when the TSO plans to give him the first-annual Ron Wheeler Music Educator of the Year Award. (Yes, this new award has been created and named in his honor.) Specifically, this award will be bestowed at the TSO's January 15th concert.