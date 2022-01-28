© 2022 Public Radio Tulsa
Doug Tallamy, author of "Nature's Best Hope," to speak soon in Tulsa

Published January 28, 2022 at 1:59 PM CST
best-hope-book.jpg
Aired on Friday, January 28th.

This book demonstrates how homeowners can effectively become conservationists by creating wildlife corridors in their own yards.

We chat with the native-plant expert and award-winning author Doug Tallamy, who's both professor and chair of Entomology and Wildlife Ecology at the University of Delaware. Tallamy's book, "Bringing Nature Home: How You Can Sustain Wildlife with Native Plants," is widely credited with changing how many gardeners view their individual landscaping and planting choices. His more recent book, "Nature's Best Hope," demonstrates how homeowners can effectively become conservationists by creating wildlife corridors in their own yards. Tallamy will appear at a book-signing/lecture event, in connection with "Nature's Best Hope," one week from today (on Friday the 4th, at 6pm) at Jenks High School; more information on this event is posted here.

