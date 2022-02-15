© 2022 Public Radio Tulsa
800 South Tucker Drive
Tulsa, OK 74104
(918) 631-2577

A listener-supported service of The University of Tulsa
PRT Header Color
classical 88.7 | public radio 89.5
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
StudioTulsa_logo_2016.png
StudioTulsa

ST presents Museum Confidential: "Another World" will close soon at Philbrook

Published February 15, 2022 at 12:26 PM CST
philbrook-photo.jpg
Philbrook Museum of Art, Tulsa, OK
/
Photo via philbrook.org/visit/philbrook-gardens/
Aired on Tuesday, February 20th.

"Another World" has striking work by Raymond Jonson (American, 1891-1982), Emil Bisttram (American, 1895-1976), Agnes Pelton (American, 1881-1961), Florence Miller Pierce (American, 1918-2007), and several others.

This episode of StudioTulsa offers a recent installment in our ongoing Museum Confidential podcast series, which is a twice-monthly co-proudction of Public Radio Tulsa and Philbrook Museum of Art. This time around, MC looks at a special exhibition at Philbrook that will close soon; "Another World: The Transcendental Painting Group" is on view through February 20th. You can learn more about this show -- which presents striking work by Raymond Jonson (American, 1891-1982), Emil Bisttram (American, 1895-1976), Agnes Pelton (American, 1881-1961), Florence Miller Pierce (American, 1918-2007), and several others -- at this link.

StudioTulsa
Stay Connected
Related Content
Load More