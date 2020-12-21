2 Tulsa Area Men Accused of Virus Relief Fraud

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Two men have been charged after being accused by authorities of fraudulently applying for small business loans intended for coronavirus relief in Oklahoma, according to federal prosecutors.

Authorities allege Rafael Maturino, 40, of Broken Arrow, and Adam Winston James, 44, of Tulsa, worked together on a scheme to apply for Paycheck Protection Program loans guaranteed by the Small Business Administration under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act.

Maturino is accused of getting a loan for $97,000 while James got a $125,900 loan. Prosecutors allege both men misrepresented their company’s payroll expenses and the number of employees they had. Maturino was charged with bank fraud while James was charged with aggravated identity theft.

 ADVERTISEMENT “It’s shameful to see this type of criminal conduct amid a pandemic when so many of our fellow citizens are struggling,” said U.S. Attorney Trent Shores.

