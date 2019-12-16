Anderson Elementary Students Get the Gift of Reading

Marian Anderson Elementary students are set to read over winter break.

Tulsa’s chapter of the Association for Women in Communications brought enough free books on Monday for each child to take one home for keeps.

"The more we empower children with words, they can communicate better to society and make sure that they are doing all they can to create their own world through words and communication," said AWC Tulsa President Jillian Shillaci.

Anderson Library Media Specialist Erin Burns said being able to practice reading at home is crucial to students’ success, but it’s out of reach for many.

"Books these days aren’t affordable, truly. Reading is one of those things that shouldn’t be a luxury, but affording a book is getting to that point," Burns said. "So, it’s really nice for me to know that my kiddos here at school are not going to have to struggle with that."

Nearly 99% of Anderson students are considered economically disadvantaged, and 95% performed below state standards in English language arts on the most recent state tests.

Martha Cantrell with AWC Tulsa has organized the annual book event at Anderson for eight years. She's part of two groups giving their time to help students learn.

"I always feel a little sorry that it is incumbent on volunteers to have to take care of our children. In my opinion, it should be done for them by funding the schools adequately, but we’re very happy that we can have a little contribution to it," Cantrell said.

AWC Tulsa also runs Smarty Pants, a khakis drive for Anderson students.