Anticipating Surge in Oklahoma Evictions, Organizations Work to Bolster Mediation Program

One analysis estimates as many as 133,000 evictions may be filed in Oklahoma over the next four months as a federal moratorium expires.

Several organizations in the state are teaming up to head off any surge in evictions. The Oklahoma Access to Justice Foundation, Oklahoma Bar Association, and COVID task forces in Tulsa and Oklahoma City are working to beef up the Early Settlement Mediation Program.

The organizations are partnering to recruit and train more mediators and get the word out about their services. Restore Hope Ministries Executive Director Rev. Jeff Jaynes said it’s coming not a moment too soon.

"This possible tsunami of evictions that are coming to us as a result of the CARES Act moratorium, we know it’s coming. We have a month of advance warning," Jaynes said.

Oklahoma Access to Justice Foundation Executive Director Katie Dilks said local, state and federal resources are available to help people pay rent.

"And by using mediation as a way to have a conversation, really, between a landlord and a tenant, it slows the process down and lets these people connect with the resources that are available in order to avoid eviction and potential homelessness," Dilks said.

As the federal eviction moratorium expires, $600 a week in enhanced unemployment benefits are also ending in Oklahoma.

A consulting firm estimates 197,000 Oklahoma households may be unable to pay rent.

eviction
Oklahoma Access to Justice Foundation

Related Content

Oklahoma CARES Act Funds Designated for Eviction, Small Business Relief Grants

By Jun 19, 2020

Some of Oklahoma's $1.2 billion in federal coronavirus relief funding is going toward grant programs to help struggling small businesses and families facing eviction.

A small business relief program is getting $100 million, with 20% allocated for businesses owned by people of color. Governor’s Minority Business Council Chair David Castillo said that will help a woman he knows who had to lay off almost all of her restaurant staff and nearly shut down as the pandemic cut into her business.

Tulsa Council Passes Resolution Asking Stitt for Eviction Moratorium

By Jun 11, 2020
Matt Trotter / KWGS

The City of Tulsa is asking Gov. Kevin Stitt for a moratorium on evictions through July 25.

The request is being made through a joint resolution with Oklahoma City and Norman, and it also asks for a ban on penalties and fees for people who can’t pay rent.

Tulsa City Councilor Lori Decter Wright said the COVID-19 pandemic and sudden economic downturn has put hundreds of families on the verge of homelessness.

New Pro Bono Portal Aims to Connect Legal Services Organizations with Clients

By Jun 1, 2020
U.S. Army

A new website will help organizations offering free legal services connect with clients in need of civil representation.

The Oklahoma Pro Bono Opportunity Portal launched Monday. It’s a partnership between justice tech company Paladin and the Oklahoma Access to Justice Foundation.

While having an attorney is a right in criminal trials, it is not one for civil matters.