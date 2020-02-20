Bar Association Says Tulsa Assistant DA Should be Disciplined for Using Unlicensed Interns on Cases

The Oklahoma Bar Association says a Tulsa County Assistant District Attorney should face professional discipline after she allowed unlicensed interns to represent the state in more than 150 misdemeanor cases.

The bar association’s complaint claims Assistant District Attorney Tara Jack even let a law school grad who failed her bar exam represent the state. The interns represented the state in cases from September 2017 to November 2018.

The story was first reported by The Frontier.

Jack is no longer over students in the criminal misdemeanor division.

In a statement, District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler said what happened was unacceptable and program changes like improved intern orientation and the use of colored badges will ensure it does not happen again.

The bar association will hold a hearing on the matter next month. It will issue a report, but it will be up to the Oklahoma Supreme Court to decide if discipline is appropriate.