Coalition Fighting Homelessness in Tulsa Tweaking Its Approach

2020 will bring some changes to how A Way Home for Tulsa approaches its mission of ending homelessness.

AWH4T’s new strategic plan will include more defined steps to stop homelessness before it begins, like reducing unnecessary evictions, and making services more equitable.

AWH4T Strategic Planning Coordinator Erin Velez says Tulsa’s homeless population is growing slowly, but it’s still growing.

"If we keep going at the rate that we’re going, by the year 2029, we will have close to 1,000 more people who are experiencing homelessness. We’ve got to get out in front of this now," Velez said.

While the overall vision is still making sure homelessness is rare, brief and non-recurring if it does happen, the new plan also includes an organizational change meant to help Tulsa secure more federal funding.

"As we’re bringing in close to $3 million, other communities of our size are bringing in close to $8 million. And so, we knew we had to make some changes," Velez said.

Those changes involve setting up a leadership council of 12 to 15 members to make decisions for AWH4T rather than having all 30-plus organizations in the coalition weigh in.