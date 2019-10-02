Related Program: 
StudioTulsa on 89.5-1

A Conversation with TU Law Prof. Judith Royster, a Specialist on Federal Indian Law

By 28 seconds ago
  • Aired on Tuesday, October 1st.
    Aired on Tuesday, October 1st.

On this edition of our program, we discuss one of the cases that will be heard when the U.S. Supreme Court comes back into session next week. "Sharp v. Murphy" (previously known as "Carpenter v. Murphy") is a case that turns on whether Congress disestablished the Muscogee (Creek) Nation reservation. Although this question pertains specifically to the Muscogee (Creek) Nation, the Court's decision might also end up applying to reservations of the Cherokee, Choctaw, Chickasaw, and Seminole Nations. Our guest is a locally based expert on this case, TU Law Professor Judith Royster.

Tags: 
Supreme Court
Native Americans
Muscogee Creek Nation
TU Law
Legal Studies
Constitutional Law
Congress
Federal Government
Oklahoma History
Law
Indian Reservations
Oklahoma
Indian Territory

Related Content

Oklahoma Indian Reservation Case Heads To Supreme Court

By editor Sep 22, 2018

Copyright 2018 NPR. To see more, visit http://www.npr.org/.

MELISSA BLOCK, HOST:

Supreme Court: Should Eastern Oklahoma Be Considered An Indian Reservation?

By Nov 27, 2018

Copyright 2019 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

MARY LOUISE KELLY, HOST:

Obama Takes A Trip To A Sioux Indian Reservation

By editor Jun 14, 2014

Copyright 2018 NPR. To see more, visit http://www.npr.org/.

SCOTT SIMON, HOST:

President Obama visited the Standing Rock Sioux Reservation yesterday on the border between North and South Dakota. At a celebration honoring Native American veterans, he quoted the tribe's best-known member - Chief Sitting Bull.

(SOUNDBITE OF SPEECH)

2 Sisters Try To Tackle Drug Use At A Montana Indian Reservation

By editor May 27, 2017

There's a narrative about the methamphetamine epidemic in Montana that says the state tackled it in the 2000s, yet now it's back with a vengeance because of super labs and drug cartels in Mexico. But here on the Fort Belknap Indian Reservation, it never really went away.

"Getting high in your car in front of the store; that ain't a big deal," says Miranda Kirk.

Notorious RBG: The Supreme Court Justice Turned Cultural Icon

By Oct 26, 2015

No Decisions Yet On The Most-Anticipated Supreme Court Cases

By Jun 10, 2013

There's no big news again today from the U.S. Supreme Court — which is sort-of big news in itself because it means we're still waiting for the justices' decisions on these major cases:

-- Fisher v. University of Texas, a key test of affirmative action in higher education.