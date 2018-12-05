Related Program: 
A Discussion with Hilary Mantel, Winner of the Peggy V. Helmerich Distinguished Author Award

By 1 hour ago
  Aired on Tuesday, December 4th.
    Photo by The Daily Beast

Our guest on ST is the celebrated British writer Hilary Mantel, who is the newest recipient of the Peggy V. Helmerich Distinguished Author Award, which is given annually by the Tulsa Library Trust. Mantel is the author of several books, including the historical novels "Wolf Hall" and "Bring Up the Bodies," which both recount the life of Thomas Cromwell, the "political fixer" best known for his tenure in the court of Henry VIII. Mantel speaks with us about these and other of her very popular works. She'll appear at a free-to-the-public presentation at the TCCL's Central Library (at 5th Street and Denver Avenue) on Saturday the 8th at 10:30am.

