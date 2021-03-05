Ex-Oklahoma City Zoo Employee Sentenced For Tortoise Trafficking

By 42 minutes ago
  • File photo.
    File photo.
    U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A former Oklahoma City Zoo employee was sentenced to probation and community service after pleading guilty to trafficking stolen Galapagos tortoise hatchlings, federal prosecutors announced Thursday.

Joshua Taylor Lucas of Austin, Texas, pleaded guilty in federal court in Oklahoma City to a felony wildlife trafficking count. The former assistant curator of herpetology at the Oklahoma City Zoo admitted that he stole several hatchlings while working at the zoo and shipping them to a Nevada man.

Besides three years’ probation and 100 hours of community service, Taylor was ordered to pay $32,500 in restitution to the Oklahoma City Zoo.

The Galapagos tortoise is the largest in the world, and federal wildlife officials say hatchlings carry a black-market value starting at $5,000 each.

“The exploitation and trafficking of endangered wildlife for personal profit is unacceptable,” Acting U.S. Attorney Robert Troester said in a statement.

An attorney for Lucas didn’t immediately return a message seeking comment on the sentence.

Tags: 
Endangered Species
Zoos
Wildlife Conservation and Preservation

Related Content

"The Next Great Migration: The Beauty and Terror of Life on the Move" (Encore)

By Oct 1, 2020

(Note: This interview originally aired back in June.) Our guest is Sonia Shah, a science journalist who's long covered the intersection of science, politics, culture, and human rights for The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, and other outlets. Her latest book, which she tells us about, takes on many of our centuries-long assumptions about migration. That book is "The Next Great Migration: The Beauty and Terror of Life on the Move." Per The New York Times Book Review, it focuses "with compassion and insight a deeply complex and challenging subject....

"No Word for Wilderness: Italy's Grizzlies and the Race to Save the Rarest Bears on Earth"

By May 30, 2018

Our guest is Roger Thompson, a Tulsa native and nonfiction writer who also directs the Program in Writing and Rhetoric at the State University of New York at Stony Brook. Formerly, Thompson was a wilderness canoe guide in Minnesota; later on, he founded an environmental program in Banff, Alberta, Canada. His newest book, which he told us about recently while visiting Tulsa, grew directly out his longtime appreciation of outdoor exploration.

Rabid Bats Spur State Health Department To Remind Oklahomans To Stay Up To Date On Vaccines

By Sep 21, 2020
Flickr User Noel Reynolds, licensed under CC BY 2.0.

The discovery of a second rabid bat in two months in Chandler has spurred the Oklahoma State Department of Health to issue a release reminding Oklahomans of the dangers of rabies and the importance of vaccinations.

“Oklahoma is seeing more cases of rabies in the state this year than previous years,” said State Public Health Veterinarian LeMac’ Morris, in a statement. “With more sightings of skunks and bats, this is the perfect time to remind pet owners about the importance of vaccinating family pets, and even livestock.”