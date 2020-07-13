First Oklahoma Pediatric COVID Death Was 13-Year-Old At Fort Sill: Army

By 1 hour ago
  • Still image from a livestreamed April town hall meeting from Fort Sill.
    Still image from a livestreamed April town hall meeting from Fort Sill.
    US Army Fort Sill Facebook page

In a statement, the Fires Center of Excellence at Fort Sill announced Sunday that Oklahoma's first confirmed COVID-19 death of a child was the 13-year-old dependent of a service member at the post.

“Our entire Lawton Fort Sill community is deeply saddened. Our greatest condolences go out to the family. Our thoughts and prayers are with them in this difficult and sad time” said Maj Gen. Ken Kamper, commanding general of Fort Sill and the Fires Center of Excellence, in the statement.

"The family members received notification of a positive COVID-19 test result and are taking appropriate actions to mitigate the spread of COVID-19," the statement reads. "The family members are residents of Comanche County and are currently in isolation at their on-post residence. The family is also following all protective measures outlined by the Center for Disease Control."

"No further information will be released about the dependent to respect the family and comply with Defense Department guidance."

The child was one of six COVID-19 deaths reported in Oklahoma over the weekend. 

Tags: 
COVID-19
COVID-19 (Coronavirus)
fort sill
army

Related Content

Fort Sill Commander: 'I'm In No Rush' To Ease COVID Restrictions On Army Post

By May 6, 2020
Facebook / @OfficialFtSill

Speaking on a livestream town hall, Fort Sill's seventh such event throughout the coronavirus crisis, Commanding General Kenneth Kamper said Tuesday that, as much as he might want to get back to normal on post, it just isn't time yet.

"I want to lift it as much as you want it lifted," Kamper said, in response to a question about when and whether Fort Sill leadership is considering ending a ban on travel outside a 60-mile radius from the installation. 

But, he added, it's too early, and data from nearby places confirm that.

Fort Sill Commanding General: "I Think We're Very Much At Risk To COVID"

By Apr 15, 2020
US Army Fort Sill Facebook page

Speaking to about a thousand viewers tuned into a Facebook Live stream on Tuesday, Fort Sill Commanding General Kenneth L. Kamper said that the relative flatness of the "curve" of infections on the Army post did not mean the installation was out of the woods.

"While we look flat at Fort Sill," Kamper said, "my assessment of that is we’re still dealing with small numbers. And I think we’re very much at risk to COVID, still."

Following Child's COVID Death, Hofmeister Says Schools Won't Reopen Unless Oklahomans Wear Masks

By 1 hour ago
KWGS News File photo

Following the state's first known coronavirus-related death of a child, the head of the Oklahoma State Department of Education said Sunday that schools will not be able to reopen unless Oklahomans do their part to slow the spread of COVID-19. 

“Students need to learn. We want schools to reopen this fall, but for that to happen, it is critical that Oklahomans take decisive actions now to mitigate spread of the virus," said Joy Hofmeister, State Superintendent of Public Instruction, in a statement.