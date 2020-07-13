First Oklahoma Pediatric COVID Death Was 13-Year-Old At Fort Sill: Army

In a statement, the Fires Center of Excellence at Fort Sill announced Sunday that Oklahoma's first confirmed COVID-19 death of a child was the 13-year-old dependent of a service member at the post.

“Our entire Lawton Fort Sill community is deeply saddened. Our greatest condolences go out to the family. Our thoughts and prayers are with them in this difficult and sad time” said Maj Gen. Ken Kamper, commanding general of Fort Sill and the Fires Center of Excellence, in the statement.

"The family members received notification of a positive COVID-19 test result and are taking appropriate actions to mitigate the spread of COVID-19," the statement reads. "The family members are residents of Comanche County and are currently in isolation at their on-post residence. The family is also following all protective measures outlined by the Center for Disease Control."

"No further information will be released about the dependent to respect the family and comply with Defense Department guidance."

The child was one of six COVID-19 deaths reported in Oklahoma over the weekend.