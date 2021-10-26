-
The commanding general of the U.S. Army's Fort Sill said Thursday an investigation is underway into allegations of sexual assault made by a soldier…
-
Fort Sill, the U.S. Army installation in Comanche County, has released the identity of the soldier found dead in an off-post residence Sunday.Staff Sgt.…
-
Officials at Fort Sill, the U.S. Army installation in Lawton, said a basic training outbreak of COVID-19 was to blame for a recent spike in Comanche…
-
Update: This story was updated at 3:04 p.m. on Monday, July 27th, to include further information released by Fort Sill.A soldier was found dead inside his…
-
Following the death of the 13-year-old daughter of a service member stationed there, the U.S. Army's Fort Sill in Comanche County has announced a…
-
'We Simply Don't Have The Supplies': Fort Sill Colonel Says Base Can't Test As Many As It Would LikeThe head of the Reynolds Army Health Clinic at Fort Sill in Comanche County says the base lacks the supplies necessary to test as many individuals for…
-
In a statement, the Fires Center of Excellence at Fort Sill announced Sunday that Oklahoma's first confirmed COVID-19 death of a child was the 13-year-old…
-
KILLEEN, Texas (AP) — Skeletal remains found in Texas have been identified as those of a soldier from Oklahoma who was missing from Fort Hood, the U.S.…
-
Speaking on a livestream town hall, Fort Sill's seventh such event throughout the coronavirus crisis, Commanding General Kenneth Kamper said Tuesday that,…
-
Speaking to about a thousand viewers tuned into a Facebook Live stream on Tuesday, Fort Sill Commanding General Kenneth L. Kamper said that the relative…