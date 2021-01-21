Four Broken Arrow Schools Going To Distance Learning

By 1 hour ago

Several Broken Arrow schools are going to distance learning because of COVID-19 exposures and quarantine protocols.

Broken Arrow High School, Freshman Academy, Centennial Middle School and Liberty Elementary students are on distance learning from Jan. 22 until Feb. 2.

Buildings at those schools will remain open, and teachers will be available for on-site tutoring for students not on mandated quarantine.

The district did not adopt a new policy eliminating quarantine for in-school exposures when both people were wearing masks. At last count, 9% of students and 6% of staff in the district had COVID or were in quarantine because of close contact.

Broken Arrow requires masks for all staff and for students in third grade and up unless community spread of COVID-19 is at what the state considers the "green" level within district boundaries. A new case rate above 1.43 per 100,000 is the highest infection rate to stay within the green level.

School lunches will continue to be served outside each closed site from noon to 1 p.m. on weekdays.

Tags: 
COVID-19 (Coronavirus)
Broken Arrow Public Schools

