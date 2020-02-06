Friday is the Last Day to Register to Vote in Oklahoma's March 3 Presidential Primary

A big voter registration deadline is upon us: Registration for the March 3 election closes Friday.

"We have the presidential preferential primary, which lists all the Democrats and all the Republicans that are running in that. Also, though, we do have a proposition on the ballot about the alcoholic beverages on Sundays by retail spirits licensees to be allowed in Tulsa County," said Tulsa County Election Board Secretary Gwen Freeman.

People registering to vote for the first time will need submit a paper application available at the election board office at 555 N Denver Ave., or at post offices, tag agencies and libraries. Forms must be at least postmarked by Friday.

Already registered voters can check their information online.

"Go to elections.ok.gov and there is a new Oklahoma Voter Portal. You’ll be able to access that, look up your information, change information that may have changed since the last time you checked it," Freeman said.