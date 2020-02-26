Inhofe to Announce Re-Election Decision Next Week

U.S. Senator Jim Inhofe will announce next week whether he will seek re-election to a fifth full term.

Inhofe told Congressional reporting outlet Roll Call he will make an announcement March 6.

Inhofe said while he chairs the Senate Armed Services Committee, he knows he’ll be looked at as a candidate if he makes the call to run.

The 85-year-old has served 34 years in Congress, elected to the House in 1986 and the Senate in 1994.

Several potential opponents have announced candidacies, including Oklahoma City attorney and former TV news reporter Abby Broyles, one of three Democrats.