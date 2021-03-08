Lankford And Inhofe Slam COVID Relief Bill Narrowly Passed By Senate Democrats

By 1 hour ago
  • From left: Rep. Kevin Hern (R-Okla.), Sen. Jim Inhofe (R-Okla.), Rep. Frank Lucas (R-Okla.) and Sen. James Lankford (R-Okla.) in an undated photo posted by Inhofe's Twitter account on March 4, 2021.
    From left: Rep. Kevin Hern (R-Okla.), Sen. Jim Inhofe (R-Okla.), Rep. Frank Lucas (R-Okla.) and Sen. James Lankford (R-Okla.) in an undated photo posted by Inhofe's Twitter account on March 4, 2021.
    Sen. Jim Inhofe

In separate statements over the weekend, Oklahoma's two Republican senators slammed the Saturday Senate passage of President Joe Biden's COVID-19 relief bill. 

"Instead of focusing on bringing relief to Oklahomans and responsibly reopening the economy, the Democrats have been playing partisan politics to get their liberal wish list done, including the bailout of blue states’ unbalanced budgets with our hard-earned tax dollars," said Sen. Jim Inhofe.

Sen. James Lankford said in a statement that the "rushed, progressive wish list cloaked as [a] COVID relief bill" was "not ready and not right."

"This bill also added direct federal funding for abortion for the first time in over four decades in the name of a COVID-19 pandemic. Funding during a pandemic should save lives, not take lives. Lankford also filed an amendment to ensure the Reconciliation bill complies with the long-standing Hyde amendment, which bars the use of federal dollars to pay for abortion," Lankford's office wrote in a release. 

Approved 50-49 along party lines in the Senate, with Republican Dan Sullivan of Alaska not voting because of a family emergency, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) has scheduled the bill for a Tuesday vote in that chamber. 

The five members of Oklahoma's House delegation, all Republicans, are expected to stand unified against the bill. 

Rep. Tom Cole last week decried the bill as something "the Democratic majority and the president are really cramming [] down everybody's throat." Rep. Markwayne Mullin last month used scare quotes around the words "relief" and "stimulus" in a statement opposed to the bill, which he claimed will fund Congressional Democrats' "socialist agenda."

Tags: 
James Lankford
Jim Inhofe
Joe Biden
COVID-19
COVID-19 (Coronavirus)

Related Content

Inhofe, Lankford Slam Democrats For Approving Budget Resolution For COVID Relief Package

By Feb 5, 2021
Sen. Jim Inhofe

Oklahoma Republican Sens. Jim Inhofe and James Lankford expressed displeasure early Friday morning after Vice President Kamala Harris cast a tie-breaking vote to pass a budget resolution that would allow passage of President Joe Biden's $1.9 COVID relief package on a simple majority vote.

Lankford Speaks At CPAC, Offers Conflicting Visions Of Religious Freedom In US

By Feb 28, 2021
C-SPAN

Oklahoma U.S. Senator James Lankford was among the elected Republicans participating in the Conservative Political Action Conference, or CPAC, in Orlando over the weekend.

At Impeachment Trial, Inhofe And Lankford Vote To Acquit Trump For Insurrection He Incited

By & Feb 13, 2021
Sen. Jim Inhofe

Oklahoma Sens. James Lankford and Jim Inhofe, both Republicans, voted Saturday to acquit former Republican President Donald Trump at the close of his impeachment trial for the insurrection he incited at the U.S. Capitol on January 6th.

"I cannot support removing someone from office who is no longer in office. An impeachment trial after someone has left office is unconstitutional," Lankford tweeted.