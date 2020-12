Oklahoma City Police responding to a disturbance call killed a man Friday.

He has been identified by family members as Bennie Edwards – a Black man who struggled with a mental health diagnosis.

Edwards’ family members said he had been diagnosed with bipolar disorder and schizophrenia.

Police say Edwards was carrying a knife and ran towards officers before they opened fire.

Oklahoma City Police Capt. Daniel Stewart said police tried to deescalate the confrontation but had no choice except to shoot.