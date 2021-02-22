Monday's News Update From KWGS

6:31 a.m. newscast

Monday's top stories:

• The state of Oklahoma expands eligibility for COVID-19 vaccinations starting Monday. Adults 18 and up with comorbidities, along with teachers and school staff, can now make appointments at vaccinate.oklahoma.gov .

• The Oklahoma Department of Transportation has received $154 million from the federal coronavirus relief package passed in December.

• Hundreds of Tulsans are still without water, and those whose service has been affected are still under a voluntary boil-water advisory. More on recommendations and where to find water 24/7 at the City of Tulsa's website.