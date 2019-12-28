On the Next ATJ: Remembering Jazz Greats Who Passed in 2019

Dig the next All This Jazz, starting at 9pm on Saturday the 28th, right here on KWGS-FM / Public Radio Tulsa.

As we look back -- and listen back -- over the year that was, our program's third-hour theme (running from 11 o'clock to midnight) will be Jazz Greats Who Died in 2019. Thus we’ll hear music by Harold Mabern, Dr. John, Larry Willis, Andre Previn (shown here), Michel Legrand, and more. And elsewhere in our program, we’ll listen to the likes of Michael Carvin, Nat “King” Cole, Ella Fitzgerald, Don Pullen, and James Suggs (to name but a few). Join us!

Every Saturday night, both online and over the air, ATJ delivers three hours of recent and classic jazz -- across a wide range of styles -- from 9pm till midnight. From Paul Desmond to Paul Motian, Duke Ellington to Duke Jordan, and Chris Connor to Kris Davis, All This Jazz is delighted by modern (and post-modern!) jazz in its many forms, and we love sharing the same with our listeners.

