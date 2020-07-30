Oklahoma to Spend $10M on Personal Protective Equipment for K–12 Schools' In-Person Returns

Health care workers don personal protective equipment. Oklahoma will spend $10 million of its federal coronavirus funds on similar supplies for schools.

Oklahoma will spend $10 million from its federal coronavirus funds to buy personal protective equipment for distribution to schools.

That includes enough masks for every student and teacher to have two, as well as face shields, gloves and gowns for school personnel. The equipment will be sent to regional warehouses for distribution with a goal of delivering it by Aug. 14.

Rep. Sherrie Conley (R-Newcastle), a 26-year educator, said students belong back in schools, and not just because in-person instruction is superior.

"Schools provide essential services. They’re safe places where kids can feel loved, develop social and emotional skills and are provided healthy meals that they may not get at home," Conley said.

Gov. Kevin Stitt reportedly did not consult any Democratic lawmakers with teaching experience ahead of Thursday's announcement. Rep. Melissa Provenzano (D-Tulsa) said in a statement the PPE plan answered only one of their seven questions about returning to in-person instruction. Other concerns include ensuring school buildings and classrooms meet federal air ventilation standards, creating a sick leave policy for teachers, and getting internet access and a device to every student.

Stitt said online learning is no guarantee students and teachers won’t catch COVID-19, noting youth sports and other activities have been going on for weeks now under his reopening plan.

"If schools do not open in person, it is not feasible to think that students and teachers will stay home and will not come into contact with anyone else," Stitt said.

State Secretary of Human Services Justin Brown said when kids aren’t in school, more of them may go hungry, witness domestic violence, or experience abuse or neglect, and teachers won’t see signs to report it.

"The tradeoff is beginning to present in some of our community partners across the state. Although early evidence is anecdotal, the community is seeing children and families present with potentially unprecedented levels of trauma," Brown said.

The state also plans to offer teachers monthly coronavirus testing starting Aug. 21.

State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister was not at Thursday's announcement. Stitt said he had invited her. The State Department of Education did not respond to a request for confirmation.

In a statement, Hofmeister thanked Stitt for working to supply schools with personal protective equipment.

"It is critical that every effort be made for our kids and teachers to return to school, and the evidence is clear that face masks — along with face shields, gloves and gowns — are crucial for that to happen," Hofmeister said.

Some school districts in the state have already committed to delaying students’ return to classrooms until later in the fall, while others are still weighing their options. The State Board of Education left all coronavirus decisions up to local boards when it rejected safety requirements proposed by the State Department of Education.

Tags: 
COVID-19 (Coronavirus)
oklahoma schools
Governor Stitt
Joy Hofmeister

Related Content

As Some Schools Prepare To Open Doors, County Health Director Recommends Against In-Person Classes

Chris Polansky / KWGS News

With new coronavirus infections increasing more rapidly among younger people than other demographics, Dr. Bruce Dart of the Tulsa Health Department said that the return to school for districts in Tulsa County should be all-virtual for now due to the severity of the local outbreak.

Oklahoma Physicians Groups Say They Can't Support Statewide Return to School in August

File photo

Two physicians groups say under current conditions, they can’t support a statewide return to in-person learning next month at Oklahoma’s K–12 schools, but they do have recommendations for reopening.

The Oklahoma Academy of Family Physicians and the Oklahoma Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics say there’s too much variation in how the coronavirus is spreading in the state.

Oklahoma Shoots Past 35,000 COVID Cases; Tulsa County Sets New High in 7-Day Average

National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases

The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported on Thursday 1,117 new cases of COVID-19, the third-highest increase over the course of the pandemic.

Oklahoma now has a total of 35,740 confirmed cases of the illness caused by the novel coronavirus.

Tulsa County had 319 of Thursday's new cases according to data on the state health department's dashboard, its second-highest increase to date. The county now has 8,636 confirmed cases of COVID-19, just 33 fewer than Oklahoma County, which leads the state.