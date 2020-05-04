Oklahoma Supreme Court Strikes Notarization Requirement for Absentee Ballots

By 34 minutes ago

Credit Stuart Ostler / Oklahoma Capitol

In a 6–3 decision, the Oklahoma Supreme Court ruled on Monday Oklahomans can cast their absentee ballots with just a signed affidavit.

The League of Women Voters of Oklahoma and two individual women sued the state election board secretary, asking the court to throw out a requirement absentee ballots be notarized. They said it could hurt voter turnout in elections during the COVID-19 pandemic.

They also argued a 2002 law change made notarization on absentee ballots unnecessary. That law says statements signed and dated under penalty of perjury carry the same force and effect of an affidavit, except for depositions, an oath of office or an oath required to be taken before a specified official other than a notary.

"The affidavit required within the absentee voting statutes (26 O.S.Supp.2019, § 14-101, et seq.) does not fall within this list of exceptions," the justices wrote.

Justices John Kane and James Winchester dissented, saying the League of Women Voters sought relief from the wrong branch of government.

In a separate dissent, Justice Dustin Rowe said he agreed with State Election Board Secretary Paul Ziriax it would be "absurd" to allow unverified absentee ballots but require a valid ID for in-person voting.

Rowe added Oklahomans implemented the state's voter ID requirement by passing a state question in 2010.

Tags: 
league of women voters
Oklahoma Supreme Court
State Election Board
Paul Ziriax
COVID-19 (Coronavirus)

Related Content

Group Sues Oklahoma Election Board To Ease Absentee Restrictions

By Apr 25, 2020
Serge Melki on Flickr, licensed under CC BY 2.0

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The League of Women Voters of Oklahoma and two voters at high risk of contracting the coronavirus are suing the state to make it easier for residents to cast absentee ballots by mail.

Equalization Board Meeting Set for Monday in Response to Oklahoma Supreme Court Order

By & Apr 18, 2020
Matt Trotter / KWGS

In response to an order from the Oklahoma Supreme Court, a budget board led by Gov. Kevin Stitt will meet Monday afternoon.

House Speaker Charles McCall and Senate President Pro Tempore Greg Treat asked the high court to weigh in on the dispute between them and Stitt. The lawmakers want the court to order the Board of Equalization, chaired by Stitt, to meet and declare a revenue failure.

Chief Justice Noma Gurich also set oral arguments in the case for Tuesday before a Supreme Court referee.

State Election Board Secretary Declares Election Emergency So April Contests Can be Rescheduled

By Mar 18, 2020
Matt Trotter / KWGS

Oklahoma State Election Board Secretary Paul Ziriax declared an election emergency Wednesday for local elections being held in 74 counties on April 7.

The election emergency declaration will require county election boards to accept resolutions adopted by the governing bodies of school districts, municipalities, technology districts and counties to move their April 7 elections to another date.

Regular and statutory elections could be rescheduled to June 30, the next available election date and the date of the state primary election.