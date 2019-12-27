Oklahoma Supreme Court to Take up Opioid Lawsuit Appeals

The Oklahoma Supreme Court will handle dueling appeals in the state’s opioid lawsuit against Johnson & Johnson.

Justices could have let the Oklahoma Court of Civil Appeals review them first but chose to take up the appeals themselves, which could mean a quicker resolution in the case. A decision is not expected, however, for at least a few months.

Attorneys for the drugmaker and the state have appealed Cleveland County District Judge Thad Balkman’s verdict.

Attorneys for Johnson & Johnson want the $465 million judgement against the company thrown out, saying Balkman’s ruling is an unprecedented use of Oklahoma’s public nuisance law.

Attorneys for Oklahoma want more money, saying it will take billions of dollars over 30 years to abate the opioid epidemic.