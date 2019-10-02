Rape Kit Companies Disagree with A.G.

Two companies the state attorney general sent cease and desist orders for ‘misleading’ rape victims in promotions for at-home rape kits say they want to cooperate with the state. But, one of the companies claims the state is the one misleading victims.

The two companies want to sell kits rape victims can use to collect evidence of their assualt in the privacy of their homes and then potentially use in court against their attackers.

The co-founder of Preserve Group, Jane Mason cited multiple cases when courts accepted DNA evidence collected by victims, not medical professionals. Mason said the attorney general was misinforming victims who will not get a medical exam after their assault.

That contradicts a Sep. 12 letter Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter sent to Me Too Kit and the Preserve Group saying their advertisements misled victims because the kits likely would not be admissible in court.



Lawyers for Me Too Kit said in response to Hunter’s letter that the company has not sold any kits yet and wants to work with the state and lawfully give victims another option for justice.

The Preserve Group also says they want to work with the state and this new industry is not going away.