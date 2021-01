The 62-bed Craig General Hospital in Vinita files for bankruptcy. The Tulsa World reports the hospital filed for Chapter 9 protection late last month in U.S. Federal Court in Tulsa.

Over 300 people are employed at the facility. It is the latest rural hospital to file for bankruptcy protection. In northeast Oklahoma, Fairfax, Prague, Drumright and Stigler have also filed for bankruptcy.

The hospital was struggling with retirement payments and reduced reimbursement rates from government.