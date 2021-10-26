Rural Hospitals

-
The Oklahoma Hospital Association reacts to stories that an emergency room doctor lied to the media about rampant ivermectin overdoses in the state.…
-
The Tobacco Settlement Endowment Trust will help OSU with a new, rural physician residency program.TSET is committing $2.4 million to the program, with…
-
On this edition of ST Medical Monday, we learn about "Where It Hurts," a podcast co-produced by Kaiser Health News and St. Louis Public Radio. Our guest…
-
Rural and urban Oklahomans have different mortality rates from COVID-19 -- and the gap is widening."The split between urban and rural experience of…
-
A Grove doctor used a virtual COVID-19 press conference to share his personal experience with the challenges and strains placed upon his hospital by the…
-
The campaigns on both sides of State Question 802 have made numerous claims about the potential benefits and perils of Medicaid expansion. Independent…
-
Oklahoma Congressional Delegation Pushes Trump to Make Public Hospitals Eligible for CARES Act FundsOklahoma’s congressional delegation is urging the Trump administration to let public hospitals access funding available through the Coronavirus Aid,…
-
On this edition of ST Medical Monday, an interesting discussion of global health -- that is, thinking about the health and well-being of the world's…
-
Despite the growth in enrollment at existing medical schools and the emergence of new schools, there's still a physician shortage in many parts of the…
-
Dr. David Kendrick of MyHealth Access Network Helps Launch the Route 66 Accountable Health CommunityOn this installment of ST Medical Monday, our guest is Dr. David Kendrick, CEO of the locally based nonprofit, MyHealth Access Network. This network,…