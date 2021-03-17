Remembering Roger Mudd, the Veteran Broadcast Journalist Who Died Recently at 93

Public Radio 89.5 HD1 – No other journalist in memory saw as much history as Daniel Schorr.

He was born the year before the Russian Revolution and lived to see the Digital Revolution. He was there before the Berlin Wall went up and there a generation later when it came down. He was born before people had radio in their homes but pioneered the use of radio, television, satellites and then the Web to report the news.

Listen Sunday evening at 6:00 on Public Radio 89.5 for a special NPR retrospective program.