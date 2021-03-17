Related Program: 
Remembering Roger Mudd, the Veteran Broadcast Journalist Who Died Recently at 93

On this edition of ST, we remember Roger Mudd, the late political correspondent and probing television news anchor/reporter. Active in American TV journalism for more than three decades, he died last week at age 93. We spoke with Mudd in 2008, and we replay that discussion on today's show. At that time, Mudd's well-regarded autobiography had just been published; that book is titled "The Place to Be: Washington, CBS, and the Glory Days of Television News." Also on our show, commentator Mark Darrah remembers a childhood trip he made with his family to New York City and other points back east. And this memory, in turn, leads Darrah to reflect on the look and feel of much of downtown Tulsa's architecture...as well as the color gray.

