Search for Mass Graves Begins Today

Ground penetrating radar is in place and will be used starting today at the Oaklawn Park Cemetery in Tulsa. The 11th and South Peoria graveyard is one of four place experts will be searching for mass graves tied to the 1921 Race Massacre.

Oaklawn Cemetery is the oldest existing cemetery in Tulsa. It occupies 20 acres of ground and contains the graves of some of the most prominent of the early settlers. Joe Star, a Civil War veteran, occupies the oldest known grave in Oaklawn. A large section of the cemetery known as Potters’ Field was set aside for the city’s poor and generally has very few headstones.