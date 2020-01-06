Sheriff Wants Tramuatized Kids 'Handled with Care'

The Tulsa Sheriff’s Office signs on to a program to help reduce trauma in children. Sheriff Vic Regalado says ‘Handle with Care’ addresses much of the trauma a child might suffer when law enforcement has to be introduced into a situation such as domestic violence.

Under the program, a deputy may notify a school that a child must be ‘handled with care’ because of some traumatic situation. Regalado says it allows teachers to more effectively deal with the trauma. He says ‘Handle with Care’ is being used successfully in the Oklahoma City area. There will be a meeting between the Tulsa Sheriff’s Office and Tulsa Public Schools this Thursday.